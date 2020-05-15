LOOK: Amazing sunset photo from Bais, Negros Oriental goes viral

MOALBOAL, CEBU — A photo which features a sunset that made the sky appear reddish is getting social media attention.

Netizen Kenzo Lindy G. Laxina shared on Thursday, May 14, 2020, a stunning photo of the sunset taken using just his smartphone in Barangay 2 in Bais City, Negros Oriental.

Laxina shared to CDN Digital the story behind his viral sunset photo.

“I was just about to go out to buy barbecue for dinner then suddenly I saw this wonderful sunset. That’s why I rushed to the diversion road of Bais city to took a photo of it and the rest is history,” the 23-year-old wedding videographer said.

Even it was not his first time to see his posts go viral online, Laxina was still amazed by the appreciation he received from netizens.

“It went trending, which I didn’t expect,” he said.

The viral photo of Laxina has garnered 3,243 reactions and 6,387 shares as of 9:55 a.m.,Friday, May 15, 2020.

