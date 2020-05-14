Netizen captures stunning color transition of sky in Iloilo City

By: Raul Constantine L. Tabanao - CDN Digital | May 14,2020 - 10:57 AM

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Netizen Carlos Adones Jr. captured in video the stunning transition of colors of the sky during sunset in Barangay Inday, Iloilo City on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Adones told CDN Digital that he and his girlfriend were exercising beside his condominium when he saw a beautiful sunset view.

“We were exercising with my girlfriend, social distancing observed, then I randomly took a video of the sunset when the sky suddenly transitioned its color,” the 23-year-old Adones said.

He said that he was shocked and amazed when the sky suddenly changed its color in front of him.

Watch it here:

WATCH: The color transition of the sky during sunset on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The video was taken by netizen Carlos Adones Jr. in Barangay Inday, Iloilo city. | Video courtesy of Carlos Adones Jr. via Raul Constantine Tabanao #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

For Adones, the video meant more than just a footage of the sky.

“Parang nagbibigay ng hope yung video sa mga nangyayari ngayun. Parang sinasabi sa vid na hndi lahat ng endings ay malungkot…na better days are coming,” he said.

(It’s like the video gives hope amid what’s happening today. It’s like telling everyone that not all endings are sad and that better days are coming)

As of 10:33 a.m.,Thursday, May 14,2020, the viral video has garnered 22,179 reactions and 36,716 shares. /bmjo