Seniors, PWDs in Lapu to get cash aid from May 20-22

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) in Lapu-Lapu City are set to receive their share of cash aid from City Hall this week.

Distribution is scheduled from May 20 to 22, 2020.

But Mayor Junard Ahong Chan said in a Facebook post that they are yet to finalize the venue and the time for the distribution. He did not also say how much assistance will be released.

Qualified to receive the cash aid are duly registered senior citizens and PWDs, social pensioners, those who celebrated their birthdays between April 15 to May 13, and those who died on or before May 10.

But because of the threat of the coronavirus disease, Chan said that seniors and PWDs will not be allowed to go out of their homes.

They will instead be asked to send their representatives to claim their cash aid at the designated distribution centers.

“Tungod sa atong sitwasyon karon, dili nato tugotan nga mo gawas ang mga seniors ug PWD kay dili kita gusto nga ma butang sa piligro ang ilang kinabuhi,” Chan said on FB.

(With our current situation, we will not allow seniors citizens and PWDs [t0 personally claim their share of the cash aid] because we do not want them at risk.)

“Ang membro sa pamilya nga adunay QCpass lang ang pwede mo claim. Sa mga seniors nga nag inusara ra ug puyo, ato king i-house to house.”

(Designated members of their respective families who have QC pass can claim their aid on their behalf. For seniors who are living on their own, we will be doing house to house visits to send their cash assistance.)

Immediate family members will be asked to present the senior citizen’s OSCA ID, a duly signed authorization letter, a quarantine pass, and a valid identification card before they can claim the cash aid.