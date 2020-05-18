Mambaling police seeks public’s help in solving Monday morning shooting in Sitio Naba

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mambaling police is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible of shooting dead a man in Sitio Naba, Barangay Mambaling, here, on Monday morning, May 18, 2020.

Police Master Sergeant Nicolo Gonzalez of Mambaling Police said John Muaña was shot dead at around 10 a.m. on Monday by a still unidentified suspect.

He said it was the residents in the area who saw the victim lying in a pool of blood on the ground and were also the ones who brought Muaña to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), where he was declared dead on arrival.

Muaña was found to have sustained one gunshot wound in his head.

Gonzalez said they are still working to determine identity of the shooter and the possible motive of the killing.

Police received reports that Muaña was the suspect who tried to hack and wounded a volunteer in one of the quarantine control points in the area on Sunday night, May 17.

However, Gonzales said they have not verified this information but will look into this report.

For now, Gonzales is appealing to the public, especially those who might have witnessed the shooting incident, to come forward and help the Mambaling Police solve the case.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), earlier directed all the CCPO personnel to continue the anti-criminality operations and be on full alert amid the busy schedule brought about by the COVID-19 health crisis. /bmjo