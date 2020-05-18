IRO looking for 120 more pledgers to help care for their rescued animals

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A non-profit organization in Cebu, which rescues stray and abandoned animals, are looking for pledgers to help them support the needs of the animals in their shelter.

Island Rescue Organization, Inc, (IRO) has a yearly campaign called #NoEmptyBowl, and this year because of the whole health crisis situation the group is having a hard time supporting the animals in their care.

“ IRO’s ‘No Empty Bowls’ Food Drive Project was launched in 2018 to sustain the dog and cat food needs of the organization’s rescue centers. The logistical challenges due to COVID-19 in the first quarter of the year postponed the launch of the project,” said IRO’s President Annalyn Aizpuru.

#NoEmptyBowl2020 they are looking for 296 pledgers to help them take care of their animals for the rest of the year.

IRO has 80 plus rescued dogs and around 50 rescued cats in their care.

“The number of pledgers is based on our annual expenses for dog/cat food. So if we spend 37,000 PHP every month to supply dog and cat food at our rescue centers – that’s 9,250 PHP on a weekly basis. Our needs cover the months of May until December this year. We need 296,000 PHP to feed eighty dogs and forty cats at our rescue centers year-round.

Which is equivalent to 296 people who will either pledge 1000 for the whole year or 125/ month,” said Aizpuru.

Since they started their campaign last May 11, 2020, as of Monday, May 18, they already have 180 pledgers and are just looking for 120 pledgers more.

IRO is open to more pledgers or to anyone who is willing to help them raise the funds they need for their animals in their shelter in Guba, Cebu City.

Although their adoption drive will have to resume after the ECQ has been lifted in the city.

If you want to become a pledger you can visit IRO’s Facebook page and leave them a message.

Let’s spare a little for these fur babies too in trying times like this. /dbs