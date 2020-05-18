Arrested illegal gamblers: We were only having fun

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Nag lingaw-lingaw lang mi ginagmay lang kay di man mi makasuroy.”

(We were just having a little fun because we could not take a stroll or visit our friends in other areas.)

This was the statement of Josephine Gumapac Cabelida, 43, of Sitio Puti, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, who was one of the three persons arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) during their anti-illegal gambling operation in the area on Sunday night, May 18, 2020.

Cabelida was arrested together with John Ronald Gerongay, 18, and Pat Villadar, 26, from Barangay Toong, Cebu City, for playing ‘tong-its’ or a card game.

Watch: Woman denies using SAP for illegal gambling

Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, deputy regional director of CIDG-7, said that they had been receiving reports from concerned citizens about their neighbors, who had been engaged in illegal gambling, which only meant that the public were already mindful of those activities that were illegal.

“We would like to remind them again that these are illegal, and they should avoid engaging in this activity because the police will not stop arresting them,” said Tolosa.

In an interview with the media, Cabelida said that since they could not go out, the had resorted to playing card games and oftentime sports like volleyball to ease boredom brought about by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

However, Cabelida said that they learned their lesson to stay indoors now that they were arrested and also encouraged the others to do the same.

Meanwhile, the other operation of CIDG-7 in Barangay Poblacion 1, Toledo City on Saturday, May 16, led to the arrest of other ‘tong-its’ players Guillerma Alqueza, 43; Greta Torres, 43; and Mary Joy Sipalay, 30, of Sitio Luray, Barangay Poblacion 1, Toledo City.

Tolosa said that Alqueza was a social amelioration program (SAP) beneficiary.

As of this time, the CIDG-7 has a total of 17 persons arrested for participating in illegal gambling activities, and charges of illegal gambling were already filed against them./dbs