Talisay City’s 14th COVID-19 patient dies from complications of brain aneurysm

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Talisay City recorded its second death of a coronavirus disease patient on Monday, May 19, 2020.

The patient, a 66-year-old resident of barangay Jaclupan, died from the complications of his brain aneurysm, said Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas.

PT14 is one of the four new cases of the infection that the city logged on Monday, May 18, 2020. The city now has a total of 14 COVID-19 cases, 10 of which remain as active cases.

“I apologize that I seem to always be the bearer of bad news. But you all deserve to know certain details of our cases here in our city,” Gullas said on FB.

Gullas said that PT14 was admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center on May 13 after he suffered from brain aneurysm. It was during his admission that he was also tested positive for the infection.

“Unfortunately today at 2 am (on Monday) he passed away because of the complications of the brain aneurysm,” Gullas said in a Facebook post.

Gullas said that they already contact individuals who came close to PT14 so they could be transferred to an isolation facility and made to undergo swab testing.

New cases of the infection

Gulla said that three of the city’s four new COVID-19 patients were admitted and tested at the Talisay City District Hospital while the fourth one, PT14, was admitted at VSMMC.

PT11 is a 63-year-old female from Sitio Tunga in Barangay Tangke.

Gullas said that PT 11 visited the district hospital for a routine checkup on May 10. She was given medication and was advised to return for a follow-up checkup on May 12. It was during her second visit that she was made to undergo a swab test.

City Hall personnel already contacted PT11 and her family of four to ask them to transfer to the city’s isolation facility.

“Ang ilang balay kay naa sa dead end, so there will be no need to lockdown the area, just the house. It’s different from the situation in Magay. (Her house is located on a dead-end so there is no need to order a lockdown in their community. It’s different from Sitio Magay) But regardless, our health personnel on the ground are still monitoring neighbors and all contacts,” he said.

PT12, on the other hand, is a 55-year-old female from Sitio Bugna in Barangay Jaclupan. She visited the Talisay District hospital on May 12 and she was swabbed there.

“We have contacted her and have information on the individuals she has been in contact with. They all are scheduled to be swabbed as soon as possible,” Gulla said.

PT13 is a 37-year-old female from Sitio Laray in Barangay San Roque. She was admitted to the Talisay District Hospital and gave birth last May 16. She was also swabbed while at the hospital and has remained in isolation since.

Gulla said they already contacted PT 13’s husband and 3 children to facilitate their transfer to an isolation facility and to have them swabbed as soon as possible.

“It hurts me that a new mother has to face this problem today. It should be one of her happiest moments, but then she is forced to face this,” Gullas said. / dcb