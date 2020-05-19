‘PH, province of China’ geotag is fake news – Roque

MANILA, Philippines – Malacanang has dismissed as “fake news” a location tag on social media that declared the Philippines as a province of China.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said he did not see the need to comment on the fake geotag “because it is obviously not true.”

“I also call the attention of Vera Files and Rappler. They are the fact verifiers on Facebook. Why did they let this slip them? They should flag all fake news because this is clearly fake news and is not worthy of comment,” Roque said.

Over the weekend, a location tag declaring the “Philippines, Province of China” caught the attention of netizens on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the geotag should be taken seriously even if some users are treating it as a joke.

In 2018, banners and streamers with the words “Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China” were hung on several pedestrian footbridges in Metro Manila.