CCPO to follow stricter detention facility protocol for COVID-19 prevention

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has implemented stricter protocols for the detention facilities of its 11 stations here as preventive measures for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO said that the protocols were being strictly followed to make sure that there are lesser risks for the policemen while they continue to perform anti-criminality operations and for the other detainees as well.

These protocols included disinfection of the facility twice a day, enough supply of water for the detainees, and no more physical contact for those bringing food.

Ligan said that they still face congestion problems in detention facilities, which is a threat for contracting the virus. But following the stricter protocols is seen to help avoid the spread of the virus.

He added that they are still working on other solutions that would lessen detention congestion.

“We will find ways how to deal with this,” said Ligan.

It was previously reported that some cops who tested positive for the virus were believed to have contracted it from persons they arrested who were also positive.

With this, Ligan has required all CCPO personnel who are assigned in checkpoints and those conducting foot patrol to wear the complete personal protective equipment to protect themselves from contracting the virus. /bmjo