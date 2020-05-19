Lad from City of Naga makes appreciation poem for frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We’ve heard songs, watched dance moves, and seen beautiful art made by netizens to show support to our frontliners.

Ready for more?

This lad from Naga City, Cebu chose a different path as he composed a poem which he performed through stand-up poetry for our modern-day heroes.

Charles Henricks Dela Peña, 18, a computer engineering student, shared with CDN Digital his stand up poetry video entitled, “Sigwa.”

He started drafting the poem in the last week of March and recorded it just recently and uploaded it online.

“This is to make people appreciate and recognize the painstaking service of our frontliners who fought against COVID-19,” he said.

“It urged me to write these lines, ‘Kung papaano natin labis na inaasam ang makalabas ng bahay ay siya rin’ pagnanais nila na makauwi at makapiling muli ang mahal nila sa buhay’ because people started to complain about being bored in the house and really want to see the outside world, without realizing that there are those people who sacrifice the bond with their family to serve and fight for our safety,” he added.

He sent his video to CDN Digital in the hopes that he can spread inspiration and let all the frontliners know that the public is forever grateful for all the things they have done in fighting this pandemic.

Watch it here:

“‘Sigwa’, which means a heavy storm or typhoon. I stated there, ‘Huhupa din ang sigwa,’ which metaphorically means this pandemic shall pass and will be put to an end,” he said. /bmjo