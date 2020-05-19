Mandaue: ‘Health Contingency Plan’ required for biz to reopen during ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government is now requiring establishments that will be allowed to reopen to submit a Workplace Health Contingency Plan to address risks posed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The contingency plan, along with the statement of management responsibility for maintaining workplace health standards, are among the requirement for the mayor’s special permit that the city will grant to establishments that will be reopening during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

“All business establishments that will open in Mandaue City during the ECQ and those that may be allowed later on are required to apply for a Mayor’s Special Permit to Operate through the Business Permit and Licensing Office,” the city government said in an advisory on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Establishments with more than 10 employees must also designate a Safety Protocol Officer and submit his contact details along with the application requirement.

Mandaue City, which hosts several manufacturing industries in Cebu, was earlier classified by the national Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 infection and was greenlighted to transition to general community quarantine. However, it requested the IATF to maintain its ECQ classification pending the completion of its rapid mass testing.

On Saturday, May 16, the IATF granted its request to remain under ECQ until May 31, 2020.

Mandaue City, as of May 17, was able to hit 109 percent of its target in the mass testing and is now awaiting recommendations from the Project Balik Buhay based on the results from the mass testing.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, the business leaders in Cebu also called on their members to put in place new health and safety standards in their workplaces in order to minimize risks of their employees from contracting the virus once they are allowed to reoperate. /bmjo