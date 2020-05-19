LOOK: Photographer captures beautiful sunset from Dumaguete’s famous Rizal Boulevard

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Nature really has a special way of telling us that there are some things that remain to be simply beautiful despite all that’s presently going on in our world.

Take for example this well composed photo of the sunset taken by Hersley-Ven Casero from the famous Rizal Boulevard in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on a Sunday afternoon, May 16, 2020,

The perfectly timed photo shows a couple sitting in front of each other, amid the backdrop of a sky filled with beautiful soft rays coming from the sunset.

“From afar, these unusual rays of light caught my attention. It was like magic as the light seemingly divided into several rays in the late afternoon sky. I saw this young couple enjoying a Sunday snack and enjoying this peculiar tropical sunset. I positioned myself into the right angle and clicked the shutter, said Casero, a photo enthusiast from Dumaguete.

According to Casero, it was a fitting photo for the city that has shifted to general community quarantine since May 1, 2020.

“The GCQ atmosphere in Dumaguete has been strange, eerie, but at the same time, tranquil. Although everyone seems to be itching to get back to normal again, I feel that a large amount of tension has dissipated since we transitioned from ECQ to GCQ,” he added.

Casero has shared his photo on his social media account and has since been shared 32 times with 352 reactions. /bmjo