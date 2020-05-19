51 recovered COVID-19 patients in Barrio Luz go home today — Gealon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fifty-one of the 201 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Barangay Luz in Cebu City, will be going home today, May 19, 2020.

In a press conference, Lawyer Rey Gealon, the spokesperson of the Cebu City government, said the patients have proven negative to two subsequent tests.

The patients have completed their 21 day-quarantine, and they are now ready to be released back to their sitios, Gealon said.

Most of them come from Sitio Zapatera, where the virus easily spread at the start of April 2020.

Gealon assured the public that Sitio Zapatera has been repeatedly disinfected, monitored, and tests have continuously been conducted in the area.

Any new case had been pulled out immediately and isolated in the Barrio Luz National High School.

He said the sitio is now safe for the return of the recovered patients.

The city government hopes to replicate the success in Luz to other barangays as well such as Barangay Mambaling, which currently has the highest number of cases in the city.

“We are praying to see more recoveries in other barangay,” said Gealon. /rcg