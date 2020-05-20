Swimming in beaches, non-contact outdoor sports allowed in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bathing and swimming at the beach, rivers and other bodies of waters “for health purposes” are already allowed in Cebu province, except Talisay City, as the 44 towns and five cities shift to general community quarantine this Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Swimming in the beaches and other open waters, however, may only be done from 6 a.m. until 12 noon and within one’s town or city of residence.

According to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s Executive Order No. 17, which set the province’s GCQ protocols, cross-border travels for purposes of beach-going will still not be allowed despite the shift to GCQ.

“Movement for leisure purposes shall not be allowed,” reads part of the EO 17 which sets the Minimum Mandatory Safety or Public Health Standards.

“LGUs having jurisdiction over beaches are charged with the duty to ensure that strict social distancing is observed by controlling the number of persons allowed thereto,” the EO added.

While hotels and resorts are allowed to operate, Garcia ordered that mass gatherings and activities in these establishments are still prohibited.

A group of at least ten people, according to the rules of EO 17, is considered a “gathering.”

Garcia also ordered that accommodation establishments shall only admit one guest for every room, regardless of the relationship of the guests or whether they belong to one family.

“Group celebrations, parties, activities, and other gatherings of any form are strictly prohibited,” the EO added.

Still, for health purposes, individual or non-contact physical exercises shall be allowed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. within the province.

While the province remains under GCQ, Garcia said quarantine passes should still be used by all persons going out of their homes.

Mayors, however, now have the discretion whether they will issue more quarantine passes on top of the one pass per household that is presently observed.

The province-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in effect while a 24-hour curfew is still imposed for unemployed persons under 21. / dcb