Court releases teacher who offered reward to kill Duterte after posting bail

MANILA, Philippines – After eight days of detention, the Olongapo Regional Trial Court Branch 72 has ordered the release of teacher Ronnel Mas who was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for posting on social media a P50-million reward to anyone who could kill President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a one-page order, Olongapo City RTC Branch 72 Judge Richard Paradeza said the family of Mas was able to post the P72, 000 bail in connection with the inciting to sedition in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 filed by the NBI.

“Accused having posted his cash bond for his provisional liberty in the amount of P72, 000 which this Court finds to be in order, said accused is allowed to enjoy his provisional liberty under the said undertaking,” Paradeza’s order said.

“Accordingly, the NBI Manila is hereby ordered to release the accused unless detained for some other lawful cause/causes,” it added.

His arraignment is set on May 28 at 8:30 in the morning.

Mas lives and works in Zambales.

Last Friday, a resolution issued by inquest prosecutors ruled that the NBI’s warrantless arrest of Mas was invalid though it added that the matter was “ultimately cured” because of an interview he gave to the media wherein he admitted he was the one who posted the tweet.

