Gullas orders probe on deaths of six Talisay City COVID patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas has tasked the City Health Department (CHD) to gather more data on the six coronavirus disease deaths in their city.

Gullas said he is “alarmed” that the two recent deaths which they recorded were not even COVID-related even if the patients tested positive for the infection.

“Together with our City Health team we will study the data tomorrow (May 20) and find a common denominator with all deaths,” Gullas said in a Facebook post, Tuesday night, May 19, 2020.

Gullas announced on FB the addition of two new cases of infection in his city. Both patients died while admitted at the Talisay City District Hospital and even before their swab test results could be made available.

“If my memory serves me right, all patients who have passed away had comorbidities and had medical conditions. Meaning ang patient nanay gibati daan, ni adto sa hospital, was tested, ni gawas positive and unfortunately passed away,” he said.

Following the two recent cases, Talisay City now has a total of 16 cases of the infection with six deaths.

“Again I apologize to all Talisaynons na cge saka atong [for the continued increase in our COVID-19] cases. These cases are reported to me every day by DOH from their respective hospitals. Every day I feel how you feel, but we must go through this together. Let’s continue praying please,” he said.

PT 15 was a 62-year-old male from Holy Child in Barangay Tabunok. He was brought to the Talisay District Hospital on May 13 after he suffered from a heart attack.

The patient was already dead when he reached the hospital. He was also made to undergo the mandatory swab testing, Gullas said.

“God bless his soul. According to his death certificate, his cause of death wasn’t COVID related. He was still swabbed by the District Hospital on May 13 and today ni gawas ang iyang resulta na [his test result was released that he was found] positive [for COVID-19]. That’s why this will still be included in our positive count sa city,” said Gullas.

PT16, on the other hand, was a 94-year-old resident of Sitio Atisan in Barangay Cansojong. He was admitted to the district hospital on May 12. He died the next day from complications of his prostate-related illness.

“For both cases our city health team, disaster team and the PNP have contacted members of the family and they will be transferred to a facility for isolation,” said Gullas.

Gullas also ordered the City Health Department to “find a common denominator with all deaths.” / dcb