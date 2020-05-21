Six Lapu individuals among first cases of COVID-19 detected using rapid testing, confirmed through PCR

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six persons from Lapu-Lapu City are among the first cases of coronavirus disease detected using surveillance through rapid testing and confirmed through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

In a virtual presser this Thursday, May 21, 2020, Department of Health (DOH-7) chief pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche said the six persons from Lapu-Lapu City were swabbed after rendering positive results in the rapid antibody tests.

Loreche said these persons are set to be pulled out from their residences for isolation while the local government unit and the health department starts with its contact tracing activities.

“Ang atong buot ipasabot, ang kadtong ilang mga nakasalamuha sulod sa ilang panimalay o sa ilang sitio, ato pod kuhaan og swab para macheck nato ang ilang PCR test results,” she said.

(What we’re trying to say is that those who were with these individuals in their homes or villages, we will also have them swabbed so we can check their PCR test results.)

As of Thursday, May 21, 2020, a total of 447 persons who were tested using the rapid antibody tests have been recommended for swabbing for PCR test after they were found with antibodies Immunoglobulin M (IgM) and the combination of IgM and Immunoglobulin G. The presence of these antibodies combination may indicate a possible infection.

Of the 447 persons recommended for PCR test, 112 have already been tested, of which 32 are from Cebu City, 26 are from Mandaue City, and 54 are from Lapu-Lapu City. /bmjo