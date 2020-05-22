Duterte fires Office of Civil Defense official – Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte had fired an official of the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) due to lack of trust and confidence, Malacañang said Friday. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque identified the official as OCD Deputy Administrator Kristoffer Purisima, who holds the rank of assistant secretary.

“The Palace confirms that Office of the Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima has been relieved from his post effective immediately due to loss of trust and confidence,” Roque said in a statement.

In an interview on GMA-7, Roque said the President has yet to appoint Purisima’s successor.

Roque said Purisima was involved in the government’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis. “Yung opisina po nya ay at the forefront of providing assistance pag meron pong mga calamities. Meron din pong papel yung opisina nya dito sa COVID-19 dahil kabahagi po sila sa COVID response,” he said. The OCD was tasked to oversee medicines, medical equipment and supplies, among others that were donated to the government.

The agency is also involved in the contact tracing of individuals with possible exposure to confirmed coronavirus cases.

Purisima previously served as spokesman of Task Force Bangon Marawi, which oversees the rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction of the war-torn city.

