BFAR-7: Fiberglass boats production for Bohol fisherfolks unhampered by pandemic

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 23,2020 - 09:10 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The production of fiberglass boats for marginal fisherfolks in Bohol province has been left unaffected by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 22, 2020, the Burea of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) said that their Bohol Provincial Fishery Office (PFO) has already completed the production of 29 units of 16 footer non-motorized boats and at least three units of 30 footer motorized boats.

The PFO targets to produce 114 fiber boats this year “that will soon be given to selected marginal fisherfolks from the province.”

The project is funded through the Targeted Actions to Reduce Poverty and Generate Economic Transformation (TARGET) program of BFAR that aims to alleviate the living conditions of marginal fishing communities.

Photos below are courtesy of BFAR-7.