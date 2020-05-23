Siblings from Dalaguete create Kdrama OST medley

CEBU CITY, Philippines— While some are busy working from home, doing their daily workouts, or just lounging at home, some are also very hooked in watching TV series, and Korean dramas have been among the favorites for Pinoys.

Just like these siblings in Dalaguete, Cebu, where they used their talents in singing in creating a beautiful song medley of their favorite Korean drama original soundtracks.

Charika Palenge, 19; Crystal Palenge, 15; Japhet Palenge, 16; and Cleo Palenge, 18; decided to record the song medley on May 20, 2020 to just kill boredom and to bond with each other.

“ Instead of hanging outside sa house, we did some jamming inside na lang sa balay, mag mashup ug songs and then the thought of sharing it sa public came up and then naa mi kaila nga frontliner nga naga tan’aw pod ug Kdrama,” said Cleo.

(Instead of hanging outside our house, we just did some jamming inside our house. We did a mashup of songs and then later thought about sharing it to the public and then we have a frontliner friend who watches a lot of Kdrama.)

It was Cleo who posted the video on her Facebook page on May 20, 2020 that has caught the attention of some 300,000 viewers as of Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The siblings were able to compress all 12 songs from the different Korean drama in just a 3:51.

“Sweeter from the Kdrama Angel’s Last Mission: Love, from now on from the Kdrama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Ambiguous from the Kdrama Fight for my way, Everytime I see You from the Kdrama Descendants of the Sun, First Love from the Kdrama Pinocchio, This Perfect Moment from the Kdrama 30 but 17, Say Yes from the Kdrama Scarlet Heart, Solitary Voyage from the Kdrama The World of a married Couple, Can you see my Heart from the Kdrama Hotel del Luna, I miss you from the Kdrama Goblin and Pictures of my Heart from the Kdrama Crash Landing on You,” said Cleo.

She said among all the songs, their favorite is from the Kdrama, Crash Landing on You’s, Pictures of my Heart.

The siblings might be doing more medleys in the future but as of now, let’s take a break and listen to their first Kdrama OST medley. /dbs

K-Drama medley WATCH: The Palenge siblings from Dalaguete, Cebu made a medley of their favorite Kdrama songs while under home quarantine. Cleo Marian Palange, 18, shared their video on her Facebook page on May 20, 2020. Listen to their songs and let us have a feel of Kdrama this Saturday morning. | Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, May 22, 2020