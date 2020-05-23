CCPO errand boy got pranked, surprised with a new bicycle for his birthtday

CEU CITY, Philippines — What would you feel if you get scolded by your boss on the day of your birthday and then learn that you were only being pranked as they were preparing a surprise for you?

Jacob Viscayno, 21, who works as a part-time errand boy of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), was recently put in this position and said it was both frightening and amusing.

You may not know Viscayno, but he was the one in the video now making rounds online, about an errand boy who was celebrating his birthday and was pranked and later surprised by a cake and a bicycle gift by the City Director of CCPO himself together with the other CCPO personnel.

“Nahadlok na gyud ko kay sa ang una ato gipatawag ko unya gikasab-an naman ko bisan nagsige kog katawa pero sa kakulba na,” said Viscayno.

(I was really scared because I was first called to the office and was scolded for no reason that I started to laugh out of nervousness.)

WATCH: Birthday prank

The prank and surprise

Viscayno was really innocent and had no idea what was to come on his birthday last May 22, 2020.

It was all planned out weeks before his birthday actually, and it was perfectly executed on the day of his birthday.

The people behind “prank surprise” were the Office of the City Director of CCPO composed of seven uniformed and non-uniformed personnel.

Police Corporal Joel Sabanal, siad that they were setting up a fund raising to buy Viscayro the bicycle which he had wanted to buy and put to good use.

“Before nagsige na siya ingon nga magpatabang siya palit bisikleta kay gamit pud lage karong panahona mao to naka huna-huna mi nga mao na lang among i-gift,” said Sabanal.

((Before, he (Viscayro) was already asking for our help on where he could buy a bicycle that will be useful during this time.)

Sabanal said that Viscayno already saved some money to buy a bicycle but some personnel from their office insisted they should chip-in to be the ones to buy the bicycle.

“Kay buotan man gud ni siya, kugihan kaayo maong ganahan kaayo mi (This kid is really hard working that is why we were all fond of him),” said Sabanal.

Each of the seven personnel gave P1,000 cash each for the bicycle which they were able to buy the day before Viscayno’s birthday “prank surprise”.

The errand boy’s origin

Viscayno started working as a part-time errand boy in CCPO when he was brought by his uncle and his father in Cebu City from Negros Oriental back in 2017 to look for a better life.

A native of La Libertad, Negros Oriental, Viscayno and his family adjusted to the city life and were able to find jobs to sustain their needs.

His father worked as a motorycle-for-hire driver around the city while his uncle worked as a cook for CCPO — where he was later brought to help around.

Although working, Viscayno pursued his studies and continued his high school in Barangay Lahug Night High School which is only about two kilometers away from where he was staying in Barangay Kalunasan.

In his three year of working in CCPO, Viscayno said that he was able to get lucky as he met people who were kind and compassionate.

“Na swertehan lang gyud pud ko nga naka ila ko og mga tawo nga buotan ug andam motabang sa tawo,” said Viscayno.

(I got really lucky because I met good hearted people who are willing to help those who are in need.)/dbs