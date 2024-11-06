US ELECTION INITIAL RESULTS: Trump at 90 electoral votes, Harris at 27

Washington, United States–Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results expected.

Initial results in the US election are coming in, with US media projecting wins for Trump so far in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Harris has so far captured Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont and the US capital Washington, DC.

So far, that gives Harris 27 electoral votes and Trump 90.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

KAMALA HARRIS (27)

District of Columbia (3)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Vermont (3)

DONALD TRUMP (90) –

Alabama (9)

Florida (30)

Indiana (11)

Kentucky (8)

Missouri (10)

Oklahoma (7)

Tennessee (11)

West Virginia (4)

