US elections: Live updates

(Updated 10 a.m., November 5, Philippine time) Here are the latest updates on the US Elections 2024.

Bookmark this page to get updates on what could be a historically close US presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris slated Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in the US.

US elections: When will we know who won?

As Americans prepare to vote on Election Day Tuesday (Wednesday, November 6, 2024, Philippine time) officials are calling for patience as they tally ballots in what could be a historically close presidential race — and warning that it could take days to find out who has won.

Under the US system, citizens do not vote directly for their leader. Instead, their ballots elect the 538 members of a group called the Electoral College, which then elects the president and vice president.

Each state casts its Electoral College votes for the candidate that won its popular vote. Bigger states, with more representatives in the US Congress, get a larger share of the 538 Electoral College votes on offer.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump will be vying to get to the all-important 270 votes that pushes them past the halfway mark and guarantees them the keys to the Oval Office.

But with this year’s race going down to the wire, experts point to a growing risk of delays and complications like legal challenges over the vote count.

Full story here.

US elections: At final Harris rally, a mix of enthusiasm and worry

In line for Kamala Harris’s final rally of this US election campaign in Philadelphia on Monday, enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate and acute concern at the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House were palpable.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, but I’m worried,” said Robin Matthews, a community organizer. “If she doesn’t win, we’re screwed.”

A long queue snaked along the main avenue leading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, outside which the vice president was due to address a crowd late in the evening, just hours before polls open on Tuesday.

Full story here.

Harris, Trump go toe to toe in frenzied final campaign weekend

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump fought it out Saturday in the swing states on the final weekend of the tensest US election of modern times, with the Democrat urging voters to “turn the page” on the Republican’s scorched-earth brand of politics.

With only three days left in the campaign, 73 million people have already cast early ballots, with many more expected to go to the polls on Sunday ahead of the Election Day climax Tuesday.

Read full story here.

Harris slams ‘offensive’ Trump as rivals go west

Kamala Harris clapped back Thursday at Donald Trump over what she called his “very offensive” remarks about women, returning reproductive rights to the fore as the rivals took their knife-edge White House race to western battleground states.

As each candidate seeks even the slightest of advantages, they have also homed in on immigration and are aiming to woo crucial Latino voters with just five days before the November 5 election.

Read full story here.

Harris mocks Trump after rally turns into bizarre dance-a-thon

Kamala Harris went after her US presidential election rival Donald Trump’s mental state and fitness for office Tuesday after the 78-year-old Republican’s televised town hall veered into a surreal, impromptu music session.

Three weeks ahead of the US election, Harris’s campaign has begun to focus aggressively on Trump’s health and mental stability, and was quick to weigh in, saying the ex-president appeared “lost, confused, and frozen on stage.”

For about half an hour, Monday’s event in Oaks near Philadelphia was standard fare ahead of the November 5 election, as Trump took friendly questions from supporters on the economy.

Full story here.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy