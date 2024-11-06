cdn mobile

Typhoon Marce: 2 areas under Signal No. 2

Marce sustains strength over Philippine Sea

By: Jown Manalo - Reporter / @jownmanalo November 06,2024 - 07:42 AM

Typhoon Marce: 2 areas under Signal No. 2.

Storm track of typhoon Marce at 5 a.m., November 6. Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said in its latest update that Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) had maintained its strength as it moved over the Philippine Sea.

In a 5 a.m. bulletin on Thursday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Marce was last spotted some 345 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

READ MORE:

Typhoon Marce may intensify before landfall on Thursday – Pagasa

LIVE UPDATES: Typhoon Marce

It is now moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph), packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near its center and a gustiness of up to 170 kph.

Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 in the following areas:

Eastern portion of Babuyan islands (Camiguin Island, Babuyan Island)

Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Buguey)

Meanwhile, the following areas are placed under TCWS No. 1:

  • Batanes
    The rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
    Ilocos Norte
    Ilocos Sur
    Apayao
    Abra
    Kalinga
    Mountain Province
    Ifugao
    Northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod)
    Isabela
    Nueva Vizcaya
    Quirino
    Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Winds ranging from 39 to 61 kph may be expected in areas placed under TCWS No. 1.

“Marce is expected to continue intensifying and may reach its peak intensity today before it makes landfall or pass close to Babuyan Islands or Cagayan tomorrow (November 7),” Pagasa said in its morning bulletin.

It added that the typhoon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday evening.

READ: Pagasa releases 11 pm update on Typhoon Marce

In light of these developments, the state weather bureau advised the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices to take all necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property.

Pagasa also hoisted a gale warning over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon.

 

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Typhoon Marce
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.