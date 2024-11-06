Cesafi: Benedicto College Cheetahs mangle USPF Panthers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs extended their winning streak in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament, after beating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers 72-61 on Tuesday night, November 5, at the Cebu Coliseum.

With the victory, the Cheetahs improved their unblemished record to 4-0—an unprecedented milestone for a team only in its second year in the league.

Last season’s Final Four contenders, the Panthers have struggled to find their rhythm, slipping to sixth place with a 2-4 record following this loss.

Despite a resilient effort from the Panthers, who brought the score within one point at 41-42 early in the third quarter, the Cheetahs responded with a crucial 8-0 run to widen the lead to 49-42 and finished the quarter with a commanding 58-46 advantage.

The fourth quarter saw Benedicto College extend its lead to a game-high 15 points at 61-46, effectively shutting down any chance of a comeback for USPF.

Three Cheetahs scored in double figures, led by Serge Gabines, who delivered a powerful double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, alongside two steals, two blocks, and an assist. Gabines showcased his efficiency by shooting 7-of-11 from the field, earning him “Player of the Game” honors.

He was backed by Allen Angelo Alicando with 12 points and Denrick Orgong, who added 11 points, seven rebounds, a steal, and a block.

On the Panthers’ side, team captain Neon Chavez put forth a strong all-around effort with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Tryke Gerome Pesa also contributed 11 points in the defeat.

The Cheetahs excelled in capitalizing on USPF’s errors, outscoring the Panthers 29-15 on points off turnovers.

They also controlled the interior with a 38-20 advantage in points in the paint. Additionally, the Cheetahs took advantage of second-chance opportunities, converting 19 points compared to the Panthers’ six.

Next up, the Cheetahs face a formidable challenge as they prepare to meet the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, on Thursday, November 7 at 6:45 p.m.

The Green Lancers are looking to rebound from a close 75-77 loss to their rivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, making this matchup crucial as both teams vie for prime playoff positioning.

