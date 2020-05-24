15 men from Basak, Lapu-Lapu City nabbed for illegal cockfighting

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Fifteen men from Sitio Tungdon, Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City were made to spend the night in jail after they were arrested, Saturday afternoon, for engaging in illegal cockfighting.

Charges for the violation of Presidential Decree 1602 that prescribes stiffer penalties on illegal gambling will be filed against them when government offices open on Tuesday, said Police Colonel Clarito Baja, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).

Baja said residents in Sitio Tungdon were the ones who reported the holding of a “tigbakay” in their area to the police.

“Saba nadaw kaayo. Dili maka tarong pahuway ang mga tawo (The bettors were too noisy. Other residents in the area were already disturbed by their noise.),” said Baja.

Policemen from Police Station 4 of LLCPO rounded up a total of 15 men, who were either placing their bets or watching the “tigbakay,” when they arrived in the area at about 2 p.m.

“The residents in Lapu-Lapu City are now vigilant and are not afraid to report to the police any illegal activities,” said Baja.

Baja said that the arrest of 15 Sitio Tungdon residents should serve as a warning for other Oponganons to stay at home while they remain under General Community Quarantine and to refrain from engaging in illegal gambling. / dcb