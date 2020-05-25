Cebu City reports more recoveries than new cases on May 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City on Monday, May 25, reported more recoveries than new patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The City Health Department (CHD) announced on Facebook that they logged 56 more patients whose health systems have been cleared of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after their swab samples came out negative in subsequent tests.

At the same time, they also recorded 27 new patients. No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Monday, the CHD added.

Read more: DOH: Too early to tell if Cebu province is PH’s new COVID-19 epicenter

These developments bring the total number of confirmed cases in Cebu City to 1,896 with 174 recoveries. Deaths, meanwhile, remained at 23.

With the additional cases recorded on Monday, the city’s case fatality rate has slightly decreased from 1.23 percent to 1.21 percent.

READ MORE: Cebu City logs 10 new COVID-19 cases on May 24 as recoveries rose to 118

Breakdown

Of the 56 newly recovered patients, 29 of these are Barangay Labangon while 23 others are residents from Sitio Negative in Carreta, two from Barangay Lahug, and one each in Barangays Inayawan and Luz.

Meanwhile, the 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are found in Barangays Duljo-Fatima with 7, Mambaling in Sitios Viking and Larima in with 4, Sambag 2 with 3, and Camputhaw with 2.

One new case was also recorded each in Barangays Pahina San Nicolas, Basak San Nicolas, Labangon, Suba, Lorega, Tejero, San Antonio, Sawang, Punta Princesa in Sitio Trinidad, Capitol-Site in Mirasol Street, and Tisa in Rivaridge. /dbs