Cebu City logs 10 new COVID-19 cases on May 24 as recoveries rose to 118

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City has reported on Sunday, May 24, another low in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases logged daily.

The City Health Department (CHD) announced on Facebook that they discovered 10 new COVID-19 patients in different parts of the city.

It is the 10th consecutive day since new COVID-19 cases in the city have not gone beyond the 50-mark. But this development still led to the total documented cases to rise to 1,869.

The CHD said they had adjusted the figures reported on Saturday, May 23, and reduced the total number from 1,872 to 1,859 after eliminating 13 patient tags due to duplication.

On the other hand, the city also announced two more recoveries — one each from T. Padilla Street and from Barangay Ermita– bringing its total to 118.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths for Sunday, the CHD said, keeping the death toll at 23.

These developments also resulted in the city’s case fatality rate at 1.23 percent.

Breakdown

Two of the new COVID-19 patients recorded for Sunday came from Sitios Sto. Niño and Mabuhay in Barangay Luz where more than 100 patients had already recovered from the diseases.

One new case was logged each in Cebu City Jail; T. Padilla Street; St. Paul, Hipodromo; Yellow Bells, Kalunasan; Tres de Abril, Labangon; Missionary, Suba; Kasagingan, Mabolo.

Meanwhile, the CHD said they are still verifying the address of the city’s 10th new patient for Sunday./dbs