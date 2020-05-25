Minglanilla records 4 more COVID-19 positive patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The municipality of Minglanilla has reported four more cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) this Monday, May 25, 2020.

The four new cases are all close contacts of the earlier reported COVID-19 patient who lived in a compound in Barrio Linao, Barangay Lipata.

The four new COVID-19 patients were swabbed last May 13, 2020, and have since been under home isolation.

In a Facebook update, the municipality said all positive patients had been transferred to the town’s COVID-19 facility.

“Gipadayon ang contact tracing sa mga nakahimamat sa 4 nga nagpositibo…Gi isolate sa Barangay Isolation Area ang tanan nga identified contact sa 4 nga nagpositibo,” the LGU said.

(The contact tracing of those who came in close contact with the four new COVID-19 positive patients. All, who were identified to have come in close contact with the four positive patients, are now isolated at the Barangay Isolation Area.)

The close contacts of the four new cases are also set to be swab-tested for COVID-19.