Cebuana creates FB group to help ‘stood up’ food-delivery drivers

MOALBOAL, Cebu — A netizen from Lapu-Lapu City came up with an initiative to help food-delivery drivers who experienced being stood up by their customers.

Mary Elaine Baring, 26, created a Facebook group on Monday, May 25, which she named “Saving Cancelled Order-Cebu.”

“Ideally this group is ang mga riders gyud. Mag post for the cancelled order stating the location, food item and the amount so that takers can easily message the driver,” she said.

(Ideally, this group was created for the purpose of helping the [food-delivery] riders. They can post about their cancelled orders, location, the food item and its value so that interested takers can just message the driver.)

Baring, who admitted that she is a fan of food-deliveries, said that there is also a need to protect the welfare of these drivers.

“I’m an avid fan gyud sa food deliveries and most of the delivery guys I encountered are kind and grabe ka nice, ma feel gyud nimo mga genuine people gyud sila hehe and during this trying times, she said.

(I’m an avid fan of food deliveries and most of the food-delivery drivers whom I have encountered, so far, are kind and nice, you can feel that they are genuine people [who are trying to earn a living] during these trying times.)

“Maka-sad lang to read stories of cancellation na ang ending ang rider na mu pay,” she added

(It really makes me sad to be reading stories of food-delivery drivers being stood up and who would end up paying for the cancelled order.)

In Davao, a concerned netizen also created a Facebook group for food-delivery riders while another posted on her social media page the story of a food-delivery rider who had to pay for the milk tea order which a customer cancelled.

Baring said that more than 300 individuals have so far joined the FB group that she created two days. However, she said that they still have very few food-delivery drivers in their group.

“We gathered 300+ members. Ang amo lang concern is wala mi kaila nga riders and thankfully the members are so helpful sad to reach and make their ways to add some riders,” she said.

(We now have more than 300 members. But we have very limited access to riders because we don’t know them personally, but some of our members have been very helpful in trying to reach out and add some riders into our group.)

Baring said that interested food-delivery drivers are always welcome to join their group.

“We want to build a positive community and hopefully our rider friends will join this group…They can search Saving Cancelled Order-Cebu and they can easily see this since this is public,” she added. / dcb