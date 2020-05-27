Lapu proposing P15-P25 fare for tricycles during GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— An ordinance to adjust tricycle fares in Lapu-Lapu City while on general community quarantine (GCQ) was proposed in an online public hearing held Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020.

The public hearing on Wednesday tackled two proposed ordinances: an ordinance establishing standards during the state of General Community Quarantine in the City of Lapu-Lapu, and an ordinance suspending the effectivity of an Ordinance No. 138-2008 providing for regular fare rates of tricycles, and imposing additional safety measures.

The public hearing started with the ordinance authored by councilor Gregorio Paquibot, which is the ordinance suspending the effectivity of Ordinance No. 138-2008.

The proposed ordinance states that tricycle fares will be increased from the normal rates to help cushion the financial impact on drivers due to the GCQ.

“Ordinansa nga gi proponer aron kini pag address sa problema nga mahitabo unya sa mga pasahero ug sa mga tricycle drivers. Kini atong gi proponer subject ni sa approval sa atong konseho sa sunod nga session,” said Paquibot.

(This ordinance is proposed to address the problem that may later be faced by our tricycle drivers and passengers. This is proposed ordinance is subject for the approval of the city council in the next session.)

The next council session is on Thursday.

In the proposed ordinance, tricycle fares will now be ranging from P15-P25, depending on the destination from the point of origin, which is the Lapu-Lapu Public Market. The usual fare ranged from P8-P12.

The proposed tricycle fares and its corresponding destinations are as follows:

In the proposed ordinance, one tricycle unit should also carry just two passengers– one in the inside seat and one in the extension seat (for regular sidecar). This should be separated by a plastic cover to ensure the safety of the passengers.

For the back-to-back sidecar, there should only be one passenger on the inside seat and one passenger at the extension at the back.

The proposed ordinance also includes sanctions for those who will be caught violating the said ordinance. /bmjo