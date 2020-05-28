LOOK: Netizen captures interesting sight in famous Naga City boardwalk

MOALBOAL, CEBU — A netizen from Barangay Lutac, Naga City captured an interesting sight in his visit to the city’s famous boardwalk on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020.

29-year-old Chanix Tatum said that he was amazed when he first saw the white circles drawn on the floor, which serves as a guide to where people should stand to follow social distancing protocol once the boardwalk opens again.

Presently, the boardwalk is still closed to the public.

He said he already saw a post about these circles but was amazed when he saw them up close.

“Wala pana gi-open ang boardwalk…preparation na sa new normal after aning GCQ…Nay post about ani [sa] City government of naga nga page, nag-post sila aning lingin lingin,” Tatum, who is a nurse, said.

(The boardwalk is not open yet..this is just a preparation for the ‘new normal’ after the GCQ (general community quarantine)…There’s a post also in the City Government of Naga page about this white circles.)

Tatum shared to CDN Digital how he ended up in the area.

“Nag-scout ko kung pwedi na ba gyud mag-jogging, basin nya dakpan ta,nya nakit-an lng to nako nya naa man koy permi drone dala sa sakyanan mao to feel lng nako murag nindot picturan kay amazing ang lingin-lingin,” he said.

(I visited the place to confirm if jogging is already allowed. Then when I saw circles, I found it amazing so I decided to get my drone, which I usually bring it with me.)

Captivated by the circles, Tatum posted his drone shots on his Facebook page dubbed “Chasing Moments,” on Wednesday, May, 25, 2020. It has since drawn mixed reactions from the netizens.

Kim Albert Villarin said, “Yays stress free nako sa mga mag date date😛.” (Yays, my dates will now be stress free.)

Miguel Villarubia also commented, “Babe selfie ta, ara lang kas likod.” (Babe, let’s take a selfie, just stay behind me.)

Some expressed doubt on whether the public will actually follow proper social distancing guidelines.

“Mao gihapon, nay uban tao di kamao mosunod ani, ang circles nalay moadjust magkalisod,” a certain Shalleen Duarte said.

(There will still be some who won’t follow this, the circles will end up being the ones that will adjust.) /bmjo