Palace: Gov’t may tap private media companies to air educational content

MANILA, Philippines — Private media companies, including ABS-CBN, may be tapped to broadcast educational content by the Department of Education (DepEd), Malacañang said Thursday.

Should ABS-CBN secure a legislative franchise, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said he is “sure” it will allow its broadcast to be used for educational purposes.

“Ang sinasabi ko lang po is lahat ng private companies na media ay pupuwedeng i-tap po no and if ABS-CBN can come back on the air, I’m sure as a way of showing their commitment to the Filipino people, they will allow their broadcast to be used for educational purposes. And it goes naman for all the broadcast companies in operation,” Roque said in an online press briefing.

(What I’m saying is that private media companies may be tapped and if ABS-CBN can come back on the air, I’m sure as a way of showing their commitment to the Filipino people, they will allow their broadcast to be used for educational purposes. And it goes the same for all broadcast companies in operation.)

“Sa dami po ng mga grades natin I’m sure we would need more than one, more than two, more than three companies at a time to partner with DepEd for long-distance learning,” he added.

(Since we have a lot of grade levels, I’m sure we would need more than one, more than two, more than three companies at a time to partner with DepEd for long-distance learning.)

The House of Representatives has started its deliberation on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal. It went off the air earlier this month to comply with a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

The DepEd is eyeing to utilize television, radio, or the internet in conducting lessons in the upcoming school year.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he will not allow classes to resume without a vaccine against COVID-19.

Malacañang later clarified that Duterte meant physical classes will not resume as long as there is community quarantine.

It added that enrollment in public schools will push through as scheduled from June 1 to June 30.