Group hacks telecom giant’s Twitter account

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Twitter account of telecommunications company PLDT was hacked by a group claiming to be international hacktivist, Anonymous on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Past 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the official customer support Twitter account of PLDT with the username @PLDT_Cares and handle PLDT Cares was infiltrated by the hackers.

The hackers changed the name of the account to PLDT Does Not Care and posted a message telling the telecommunications company to step up in providing internet services to the people amid the pandemic.

“As the pandemic arises, Filipinos need fast internet to communicate with their loved ones. Do your job. The corrupt fear us, the honest support us, the heroic join us. We are Anonymous. We are Legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us,” the message read.

The hackers also posted the log-in information on the Twitter account. They also issued a stern warning to Globe Telecommunications, another major service provider in the country.

“@enjoyGLOBE You’re next. #PLDTHacked,” said the hackers.

Less than an hour later, PLDT released a statement, saying it shut down its Twitter account for security reasons.

“We have to temporarily shut down our Twitter Account due to security issues. We are currently investigating and working on bringing it back up as soon as possible,” said PLDT.

The company urged its consumers to reach them through Facebook and on their website for service inquiries.

#PLDThacked became the second most trending topic in the Philippines with over 10,200 tweets and counting. /bmjo