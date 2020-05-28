Liza Soberano pleads for unity; asks gov’t to renew ABS-CBN’s franchise again

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has appealed for unity among people quarreling because of differences in opinions about ABS-CBN’s franchise.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Soberano lamented how pride seemed to have prevailed upon individuals “during these tough times.”

“Hindi po ito ang tamang panahon para mag away-away ang lahat (This is not the right time to fight each other). We all have different principles in our life and we all have the right to our own opinions,” her post reads.

“Pero kung mapapansin po ninyo, pride ang nanaig, and because of our pride and beliefs we are forgetting what is truly important during these tough times, at ‘yun ang maging mabuting tao sa lahat.”

(But if you look at it, pride prevailed, and because of our pride and beliefs we are forgetting what is truly important during these tough times, and that is to be a good person to all.)

“The key is to be united. Not only the company and the government but the nation as a whole,” it also states. “Nobody is perfect and nobody ever will be, but if we choose to humble ourselves and focus on what really needs to be addressed, then maybe we can also help the world heal.”

ABS-CBN has been off the air since May 5 as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered the broadcasting network to cease operations after its franchise lapsed on May 4.

Instead of granting an interim franchise to the media network giant, the House of Representatives opted to push through with deliberations on ABS-CBN’s bid for the renewal of its 25-year franchise.

Soberano, however, expressed optimism that the leaders of ABS-CBN, Senate, and House are doing their best to correct everything in the right process.

“Naniniwala ako kung may pagkakamali o pagkukulang man ang aming istasyon, sinisikap po ng aming leaders na maisaayos po ang lahat,” she said.

(I believe that if our station has flaws and setbacks, our leaders are trying its best to correct it.)

She added that if ABS-CBN goes back to full operations, everyone who works for the company – including herself – will be elated.

Previously, ABS-CBN president and chief operating officer Carlo Katigbak warned that if the network would not be granted either a provisional or new franchise, it would have no choice but to start retrenching employees by August.

Soberano then said that if there was one thing ABS-CBN and the government have in common, it is giving service to the nation.

“To our dear lawmakers, may I humbly ask, please renew the ABS-CBN franchise,” she also pleaded.

KGA