Gwen to convene mayors again as Cebu Province prepares for MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Friday, May 29, has announced that she will be meeting with all mayors again this Saturday, May 30 to discuss the province’s preparations for a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

In a live press conference, Garcia said the Capitol would be convening all its mayors at the Capitol in Cebu City on Saturday morning.

She said a thorough discussion among local chief executives would be needed to ensure a ‘smooth and effective’ transition from GCQ to a more relaxed MGCQ.

“It can be recalled that we agreed to downgrade from ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) to GCQ to May 20 even if the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) on May 16. This is because everyone also agreed we needed days to prepare for the transition,” Garcia said in Cebuano.

“Since we came up with preparations, the transition from ECQ to GCQ was smooth. There was no chaos. There were no reports of people crowding inside supermarkets and malls. We did not see individuals loitering in the streets, and there were no cars stuck in traffic. It was smooth,” she added.

Garcia also said the provincial government had invited regional directors from several national agencies, Provincial Board (PB) members, and district congressmen to attend the meeting.

The IATF, which is the national government’s decision-making body on the coronavirus pandemic, recommended Cebu province be under a state of MGCQ starting this June 1. As of May 29, the province has a total 147 confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. /dbs

