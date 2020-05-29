Talisay logs 47th COVID-19 case; patient in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City once again recorded another case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, May 29, 2020.

However, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said the patient was isolated in Cebu City as he was working there.

The 29-year-old male patient known as Patient 31 (PT 31) from Barangay Tangke has not been home since May 21. He submitted himself to Cebu City’s mass rapid antibody testing recently.

He proved positive to the antibody test, was swabbed later, then proved positive of the coronavirus.

“Patient is totally asymptomatic. He has been in isolation and hasn’t been at home since May 21. His family in Tangke is also in home quarantine. We have informed DRRMO and PNP to cordon the house to prevent them from leaving and receiving visitors,” said Gullas.

The mayor said the family of the patient would be swabbed in isolation to check if they had caught the virus, although this was unlikely since the patient had not been home in the last week.

“Please pray for our city especially barangays with numerous cases,” said the mayor.

Barangay Tangke, which is currently on lockdown, now has more than 10 cases. /dbs

