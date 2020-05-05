3 more from Lapu-Lapu City recover from COVID-19

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 30,2020 - 08:16 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Three Lapu-Lapu City residents were discharged from the hospital Friday night, May 29, 2020, after they already tested negative of the coronavirus disease.

The new recoveries were from Sitio Sta. Maria in Barangay Pusok – 2 and the Sacred Heart Village in Gun-ob – 1.

However, one more Oponganon was added to the city’s list of coronavirus disease patients bringing the city’s cases of the infection to a total of 92.

Mayor Junard Chan said in a Facebook post, Friday night, that the patient from Barangay Basak is now admitted in a hospital.

But Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), said that there is still reason to be happy because of the increasing number of recoveries in the city.

Bañacia led the welcome of the three COVID-19 patients during their discharge from the ARC Hospital Friday night.

“#TheAtmosphereOfJoy,Hope&Inspiration greeted the newly recovered COVID patients leaving behind the stigma and discrimination that they experienced earlier,” said Bañacia’s FB post.

He said that DRRMO makes it a point to organize a #WelcomeHomeCeremony for the recoveries “as part of our Crisis Communication & Community Engagement strategy that promotes transparency, mercy, and compassion to the Covid patients, their families and their respective communities…”