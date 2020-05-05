Teacher, minor, 5 others collared in separate buy bust operations in Consolacion town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven individuals including a public school teacher and a 17-year-old girl were arrested Friday night for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seven were arrested for the possession of 12 grams of suspected shabu worth P81,600 in separate buy bust operations in Consolacion town at past 11 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Police Master Sergeant Archilles Bacorta, desk officer of Consolacion Police Station, identified the arrested individuals as Edgar Legaspina, 34; Antolin Alisna, 28; Darwin Isoto, 38; Edgardo Villanoro, 36; Dandy Quiño, 40; and Rosemary Prado, 31. CDN Digital is withholding the name of the 17-year-old girl.

Legaspina is from Barangay Jugan while the minor, Alisna and Villanoro are from Barangay Pulpogan in Consolacion town. Isoto and Quiño are from Barangay Poblacion Oriental in the same town while Prado is from Barangay Jagobiao in Mandaue City.

Bacorta said that police first arrested Quiño and Prado for the possession of six grams of suspected shabu worth at least P40,800.

Their arrest led police to the whereabouts of the five other suspects who were hiding in a pension house in Barangay Poblacion Oriental.

Follow up operations led to the arrest of the five individuals and the recovery of another six grams of suspected shabu worth P40,800.

During the interrogation, police found out that Alisna is a public school teacher.

Bacorta said that all the six individuals are now detained at the detention facility of the Consolacion Police Station while police prepare for the filing of complaints against them. The minor, on the other hand, will be turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office. / dcb