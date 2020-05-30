IRO starts online campaign #ibrakeforanimals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A local organization has started an online campaign to encourage motorists to always step on their brakes when they see a passing dog.

The Island Rescue Organization (IRO), a non-profit organization that rescues stray and abandoned animals here in Cebu, said they wanted to spread awareness that even the lives of stray dogs are also worth saving.

Annalyn Aizpuru, IRO president, said there is now a growing number of hit and run cases involving stray dogs in Cebu.

“We launched our #ibrakeforanimals campaign due to the alarming increase in the number of Animal Hit and Run cases. Most of the reports that we’re receiving are hit and runs and we would like to raise awareness to drivers, pet owners, and reporters of these cases as we believe we all have the same moral obligation to look after the animals on the road,” she said.

#ibrakeforanimals online campaign was officially launched on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Read: IRO looking for 120 more pledgers to help care for their rescued animals

Joining the campaign is simple. All that you have to do is to send a photo while holding a bond paper printout of the“I support #ibrakefroanimals” hashtag and send this to their official Facebook page. An option is to send the said photo to the IRO email address [email protected]

Aizpuru said they collect all photos and add this to a collage that they have started to post on the FB page.

“We are hopeful that this initiative will minimize road accidents and more people will be extra careful when driving. This is our plea to everyone to please drive safely for your families, pets, pedestrian, and strays,” Aizpuru said.

But their campaign will not end here. Aizpuru said they also hope to come up with programs in the future to help improve the living condition of stray dogs. / dcb