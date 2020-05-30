Santo Niño basilica closed to public due to ‘suspected’ cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

This after the Order of Saint Augustine (OSA) Friars, the order managing the basilica, revealed that one 0f the personnel staying in the convent was found positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Fr. Andres Rivera Jr., OSA, the provincial prior of the OSA Province of Santo Niño De Cebu, released a public statement informing the public that for their safety, the church would be closed until further notice.

“This is to inform that we have suspected cases of COVID-19 inside the Basilica del Santo Niño Convent on May 25, 2020. We have already conducted a swab test to all friars and personnel staying at the convent of the Basilica del Santo Niño Community through the help of the Cebu City Health Department,” said Rivera.

The friars and all personnel of the basilica have been placed under quarantine while waiting for the results of the tests.

While the basilica is closed, the faithful may still participate in the masses through online streamings that the basilica does regularly on their Facebook page.

The OSA friars have also coordinated with Barangay Sto. Niño for security, ensuring order around the Basilica block, and help inform the public of the situation.

“We put our trust in the Risen Lord and ask our beloved Señor Santo Niño de Cebu to strengthen us in the fight against the COVID-19,” said Rivera. /dbs