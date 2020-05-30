Labella: Curfew, number coding, Carbon Market schedules to remain while city is under GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City may already migrate to general community quarantine starting on Monday but regulations that were implemented while the city was under enhanced community quarantine will remain, said Mayor Edgardo Labella.

This means that the number coding scheme for vehicles, implementation of the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and the schedule of visits at the Carbon Market Complex will still be in effect.

“Ato lang imaintain ang number coding scheme sa sakyanan ug schedule sa Carbon Market kay it has proven to be effective,” said the mayor.

(We will have to especially continue the implementation of the number coding scheme and the scheduling of Carbon Market visits because these have been proven to be effective.)

The continued implementation of the curfew will also ensure that minors and elderly residents, especially, will stay at home, the mayor said.

Number Coding

Labella said that the implementation of the number coding scheme has helped in “diffusing” vehicles from city streets.

“Allowing transportation, buses needs [to follow] protocols and guidelines. We need to collaborate with the national agencies in government,” the mayor said in a phone interview with CDN Digital earlier today, May 30, 2020.

Under the number coding scheme, private vehicles with plate numbers ending in odd numbers are allowed to ply city streets on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays while those ending in even numbers and zero are allowed to go out on Tuesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Private vehicles are barred from using the streets on Sundays.

Labella said that exemptions that were granted under the number coding scheme will still be honored while the city is under GCQ from June 1 to 15, 2020.

Public Transportation

Meanwhile, Labella said he continues to wait for the issuance of guidelines by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that will be followed in the resumption of the operation of public transportation.

But one thing for certain, their capacity will have to be reduced by half to ensure compliance with the government’s social distancing policy.

As soon as he is ready, Labella said that he will issue an executive order that will serve as a basis in the implementation of the GCQ in Cebu City.