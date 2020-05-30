Four repatriated OFWs return home to Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Cebu have been cleared to return to their homes in Danao City.

Disaster and rescue unit teams of Danao City on Facebook said on Saturday, May 30, that they fetched four repatriates from Cebu City on Friday evening, May 29.

“Dili makauli sa Danao City kung dili kompleto sa papeles. Ang LGU (local government unit) Danao City lang ang gitahasan nga mukuha nila right after madawat niini ang endorsement gikan sa Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO),” the post said.

(They cannot go home in Danao City if their papers are completed. The local government unit of Danao City is the only one in charge of fetching the OFWs after the city government can receive the endorsement from the Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO).)

“No endorsment from PHO, no acceptance from LGU Danao City, No acceptance, No pick-up,” it added.

The repatriated OFWs, who are among the over 1,000 overseas workers from Manila placed under a 14-day quarantine in several hotels in the province’s capital, will undergo home isolation as added precautionary measure.

An inter-agency coordinating committee composed of several government agencies including the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Overseas Workers and Welfare Administration (OWWA), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), were tasked to help repatriated OFWs, who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

DFA on May 30 reported over 31,000 OFWs who have been successfully repatriated. /dbs