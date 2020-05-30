Barangay Tangke has now 17 COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Tangke in Talisay City has now 17 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after another case was recorded on May 30, 2020.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said the 80-year-old female from the barangay was brought to Talisay District Hospital a week ago and was admitted on the same day.

Read more: Health worker with address in Tangke is Talisay’s new COVID-19 patient

The patient is considered Patient Number 32 (PT 32) , but she is actually the 48th COVID case of Talisay City.

“At present the patient is still confined at Talisay District Hospital. PT32 is a known hypertensive with history of peptic ulcer disease. Meaning naa na siyay gipang bati daan, that’s why she was broight to the hospital,” said the mayor.

The family of the patient is currently under home quarantine.

With the addition case of PT 32, Barangay Tangke has now the highes number of cases in the city. The barangay is currently under lockdown and mobility has been minimized in the area. Read more: Following discovery of 7 COVID cases: Gullas orders lockdown in Sitio Magay, Brgy Tangke The growing number of cases in Tangke is attributed to the cases in Sitio Magay, a densely populated area. Since its first case on May 13, the cases in the area has ballooned. The sitio alone has eight cases. The sitio has already been tagged as red zone for high risk of community transmission of the virus. /dbs