Health worker with address in Tangke is Talisay’s new COVID-19 patient

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A health care worker, who is residing in Sitio Tunga, Barangay Tangke, is Talisay City’s newest coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient, the mayor has announced on Monday, May 25.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, in a post on his official Facebook account, said the city’s 41st COVID-19 patient was a 28-year-old female health care worker.

”I am sad to announce that we have one new case today. She is a health worker from a hospital in Cebu City. Let’s call her PT26,” said Gullas.

“PT26 was swabbed in her hospital last May 18. She is a 28-year-old female from Sitio Tunga, Barangay Tangke,” he added.

Gullas also said the patient, together with her husband, would be transferred to a quarantine facility for isolation.

“When she came back to Talisay she informed us of her situation, that is why we decided that she be put in one of our isolation facilities,” he said.

Sitio Tunga in Barangay Tangke has been placed under lockdown since May 23 after the contact tracing team of Talisay found seven COVID-19 cases there. /dbs

