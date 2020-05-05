15 close contacts of Liloan town’s COVID-19 patient test negative of the virus

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 31,2020 - 06:48 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The municipality of Liloan in northern Cebu announced that all of the 15 individuals, who were considered as close contacts of their coronavirus disease patient, did not get the infection.

But they continue to monitor the health condition of five individuals, two of whom are considered as probable cases while the three others are suspected cases of the infection.

The patients have manifested influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and sore throat, said an advisory that was posted on the town’s official Facebook page at past 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

“They remain to be under strict isolation pending the release of their swab test results,” said Liloan town’s advisory.

Liloan town has so far logged one confirmed case of the infection, 225 persons under monitoring, one suspected case and two probable cases.

A total of 976 individuals have also completed the 14-day quarantine period without manifesting symptoms of the infection, the town’s post said.

But they are not taking chances.

“Pursuant to the General Community Quarantine enforced in the Province of Cebu, we shall continue to observe the minimum standards of safety such as the wearing of face masks, face shield, PPEs and observe physical and social distancing of at least one (1) meter. Everyone is reminded that only non-leisure and essential activities are allowed,” the town’s post said.

“Please continue to STAY AT HOME with your families. Follow the curfew, refrain from any public gatherings, and always observe proper hygiene. Stay healthy,” it added.

It said that Mayor Christina Frasco and her husband, 5th district representative Vincent Duke Frasco, were also encouraging their constituents to continue to pray to their town’s patron saint, San Fernando El Rey,” for intervention and protection in this fight against COVID-19.”

Liloan town also celebrated the annual feast of their patron saint on Saturday. / dbs