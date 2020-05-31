CCPO: ID checks, health protocols to be observed during GCQ transition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) personnel will continue to check identification cards (IDs) and ask questions from the public, who will be out on the streets when Cebu City shifts to general community quarantine (GCQ) starting at 12:01 on June 1, 2020.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, said that the public should still bring with them their company IDs and certification as the policemen might still be asking these documents especially those who would pass by the borders of Talisay City and Mandaue City.

Ligan said the CCPO policemen would maintain being strict with those, who would go out, and would be asking questions where individuals would be headed because, in this way, they would be able to remind the public to continue staying at home if they would not have any important things to attend to.

“Mo transition na ta sa GCQ. Dili buot pasabot nga libre na ang mga Sugboanon sa pag lakaw-lakaw. Naa gihapon mga protocols nga gipangsunod para dili pagkuyanap ani nga virus,” said CCPO Chief Ligan.

(We will transition to GCQ. This does not mean that the Cebuanos can freely roam around. We still have protocols to follow to prevent the spread of the virus.)

Ligan said that observing social distancing and wearing of face masks should automatically be practiced when the public would go out on the streets, and CCPO men would be deployed to patrol the streets to make sure these protocols would be duly practiced.

At night, a curfew at 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. should still be observed, said Ligan.

“Although magtransition na ta, it does not mean nga we will lower down our guards. GCQ is a welcome development to pump prime our economy but we have to balance,” said Ligan.

(Although we will transition [from ECQ to GCQ], it does not mean that we will lower our guard. GCQ is a welcome development to pump prime our economy but we have to balance.)/dbs