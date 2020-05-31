EO issued for Mandaue City’s GCQ guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has signed Executive Order No. 77, which was posted on the city’s PIO Facebook account on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The EO sets the guidelines for the city, which will be under general community quarantine starting Monday, June 1, 2020.

Read more: Mandaue to public: Be extra cautious as city goes into GCQ starting June 1

The EO is entitled, “An Order Providing For The Omnibus Guidelines On The Implementation Of General Community Quarantine (GCQ) Policies For The City Of Mandaue.”

Here are some of the salient points, which are included in the newly issued EO of Mandaue City.

READ: EO No. 77 — full guidelines of Mandaue’s GCQ

Minimum public health standards should always be followed by all establishments, like the wearing of face masks, proper personal hygiene, and social distancing.

Movement and travel will still be limited even under GCQ. In the EO, those who are allowed to go out are those working people, who can provide company IDs, or those, who will be buying essential goods and services. For this purpose, any person allowed outside of the residence must have proof of document showing the purpose of travel such as quarantine pass or company ID, stated the EO.

Persons under 21 years old and those over 60 years old, and those vulnerable to the virus such as pregnant women are still mandated to stay in their respective houses unless the need arises for these individuals to go out of their homes.

Public transport is allowed except for jeepneys and multicabs, which will be needing a special permit issued by the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB). As of the meantime, tricycles, buses, and TNVs are allowed to travel given that they too will follow the safety standards given by the city.

Border checkpoints will remain under GCQ.

Public gatherings such as concerts, cockpits, movie screenings, sporting events, and other entertainment activities and community assemblies are still prohibited. Religious gatherings are only limited to 10 persons until otherwise modified by the IATF.

Read more: More buses to ply Mandaue City’s streets starting June 1

A number coding scheme for the city will also remain. Except for bicycles, shuttle services, those vehicles passing through, coming from, or going to other LGUs for work purposes.

Curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will still be strictly implemented.

Public exercise or outdoor non-contact sports are allowed provided that each individual will follow the public health standards.

Mandaue Public Market schedule remains.

Liquor ban in the city has been lifted, but drinking and getting intoxicated in public is still prohibited.

There will be localized lockdowns in high-risk areas in the city, and the city can place those high-risk places under localized lockdowns if needed. /dbs