One new COVID-19 case in Talisay City for May 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City is closing May with one more case of coronavirus disease in the city this Sunday, May 31, 2020, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas has announced.

Gullas said the new patient, PT 33, was a 45-year-old man from Barangay San Roque.

The mayor said the detection of PT33’s case was due to the intensified surveillance of the health department of the influenza-like illness (ILI) patients in the city.

Gullas also said that the patient had already been isolated since last May 22 when he was swabbed by the Talisay City Health Office.

“He was put in isolation on the same day. Currently, he is already asymptomatic. He will be transferred to our facility tonight,” Gullas said.

Meanwhile, the mayor also announced that the city’s Patient No. 18 had already tested negative for COVID-19, although the latter remains in the hospital for other health concerns.

The COVID-19 tests of PT18’s close contacts, as well as the close contacts of Patients 15 and 17, had also returned negative, Gullas said. At present, the city has 49 COVID-19 cases./dbs