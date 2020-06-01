Brgy. Luz still under lockdown- officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officials in Barangay Luz here announced on Monday, June 1, 2020, that the entire village is still under “lockdown” even if the city has already eased several of its quarantine restrictions.

Citing recommendations from the national government’s task force, officials of Barangay Luz on Facebook said that barangays with active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases should remain under lockdown.

“Ang Barangay Luz maoy usa sa eight kabuok barangays sa Cebu City nga aduna gihapon taas na kaso sa COVID-19. Ug na belong kita sa red area sa dakbayan,” part of the Facebook post read.

(Barangay Luz is among the eight barangays in Cebu City with the biggest number of COVID-19 cases. And we belong in the ‘red areas’ of the city.)

They said only local lockdowns within their sub-villages (sitios in Cebuano) have been lifted, and that the mandatory 24/7 home quarantine of their residents still apply.

READ MORE: Lockdown lifted in Sitio Zapatera

“Tanan tawo dili pa pwedeng makagawas sa panimalay unless kung naay importanteng palitunon. Dakpon gyud ang mga violators niini,” they added.

(All residents are not allowed to go out of their houses unless in urgent matters. Violators of the mandatory 24/7 curfew will be apprehended.)

With the lockdown still on place, barangay officials announced the indefinite suspension in issuing certificates to workers, and those who intended to travel back to their hometowns in the province.

The processing of Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) was also placed on hold, they said.

Barangay Luz has recorded a total of close to 200 COVID-19 patients, most of whom are residents from Sitio Zapatera. But more than half of these patients have already recovered. /bmjo

READ MORE: Sitio Zapatera in Cebu City on ‘total lockdown’; 3 persons have COVID-19